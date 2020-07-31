Cedar City man caught in stolen car sentenced to prison

Composite image | Background photo by Cody Blowers, St. George news, booking photo of Jacob Hildebrand courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Cedar City man facing third-degree felony theft and other charges was sentenced to prison during a hearing held last week after officers found him in a vehicle stolen from the Salt Lake City area in March.

Jacob Hildebrand, 24, of Cedar City, appeared for a sentencing hearing held in 5th District Court July 21 after he entered a guilty plea to multiple charges in May, including third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person and misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, and providing false information with the intent to be another actual person.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the second-degree felony theft charge was dismissed.

The case stems from an incident that took place March 24, when an officer on patrol in LaVerkin noticed a man sitting inside of a vehicle parked on 70 North. A registration check revealed the vehicle was reported as stolen from the Salt Lake area by the Unified Police Department.

Though he provided the name of his brother, Hildebrand was identified by authorities through a check of his driver’s license and transported to jail shortly after.

During the July 21 hearing, District Judge G. Michael Westfall ordered Hildebrand to serve 0-5 years in Utah State Prison. On each of the class A misdemeanor charges, he was sentenced to serve 365 days in jail, and 180 days in jail on the two class B misdemeanors.

Court records also indicate that the judge ordered that all jail and prison terms run concurrent to one another, the record states, but consecutive to any other cases the defendant is serving, and all terms were to be served at Utah State Prison.

Westfall also recommended that Hildebrand participate in the prison’s Probation Violators Program while serving his sentence, which was to begin immediately, and a transport order was signed during the hearing.

