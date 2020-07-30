August 30, 1953 — July 27, 2020

Susan Estabillo Heftie, age 66, entered the Dixie Medical Center on July 4, 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic virus. Sadly, she lost her valiant fight with this horrible disease, passing away on July 27, 2020. She was born Aug. 30, 1953, in Baguio City, Philippines to Lilia Pimentel and Rudolfo Estabillo, of the Philippines.

Susan was an excellent student growing up and attended local schools in San Fernando, La Union, Philippines, only a block from her home and two blocks from the beach. She attended college at St. Louis University in Baguio City, Philippines, attaining a BSMT (Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology) degree.

Upon graduating, she immigrated to the United States and entered the United States Army for a period of time. She later returned to civilian service, living in Utah and working as a Medical Technology Technician. Her medical career led her to Houston, Texas where she worked at Texas Children’s Hospital (located in the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas) for 29 years.

While in the Houston area, she met and married Dennis Heftie. She also enjoyed a life of service, serving with PCCI – People Caring for the Community, Inc. a nonprofit organization whose mission was to preserve and promote the Filipino American Culture and to provide health, educational, social and cultural programs to everyone. She served as President of the Philippine Association of Medical Technologists – (PAMET – Texas Chapter) from 2007 – 2009 and served again as Secretary of the PCCI Board of Directors (2015 – 2017).

She loved to travel with her husband and served a humanitarian mission to the Philippines.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Heftie of St. George, Utah; sister, Evelyn Cook (Clark) of Orem, Utah; brother, Patrick Estabillo (Luningning) of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Glenda Gurtina Magbitang (Jun) of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Elpidio Estabillo; and a niece, Pamela Cook.

Viewing and Funeral Services (for immediate family and invited guests) will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will immediately follow at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Dennis Heftie, where he will make a charitable donation to one of Susan’s many favorite charities.

“COVID-19 safety precautions will be adhered to during the viewing, funeral and graveside services.”

Thanks to the doctors and staff who provided many hours of compassionate service on Susan’s behalf.

