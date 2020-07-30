Dive team recovers body of man who appears to have died in early morning boating accident on Lake Powell

Lake Powell in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man who was reported missing after an early morning boating accident Tuesday was found dead by Glen Canyon National Recreation Area officials later that same day.

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dispatch Center received a report of a boating accident and missing person on Lake Powell at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses reported the victim was part of a group of people camping overnight in a houseboat on the shoreline of Lake Powell in the Warm Creek area in Kane County, Utah. It was reported that the victim decided to take a wave boat out and then the boat hit a rock next to camp and flipped.

A quick but unsuccessful search for the victim was conducted by Classic Air Medical. After daybreak, National Park Service rangers were dispatched and the search continued. The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team was deployed and the victim was recovered on Tuesday in 12 feet of water.

The victim has been identified as Ryan Hall, a 46-year old male from Saratoga Springs, Utah.

“Condolences are expressed to the victim’s family and friends,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the news release.

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies and medical investigator conducted a death investigation, after which Mosdell Mortuary transported the victim to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Parks, National Park Service and the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Boaters are reminded to exercise caution and are warned that boating at night is very dangerous. Boating safety information is available here, and at 10 Things You Need To Know Before You Boat.

