Extreme heat warning issued as 1,600-acre Pine Hollow Fire burns south of Utah-Arizona border

Pine Hollow Fire burns through 1,600 acres just south of Utah-Arizona boarder east of Kanab, Mohave County, Arizona, July 30, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Utah Fire Info, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A large wildfire that ignited Wednesday evening in Pine Hollow Canyon is keeping firefighters busy in their efforts to contain the blaze that has spread to more than 1,600 acres near the Utah-Arizona border Thursday morning.

What fire managers are calling the Pine Hollow Fire was reported shortly after 5:20 p.m. and is burning just east of Kanab and one mile south of the Utah-Arizona border, according to the Color Country Interagency Fire Center.

By 9 p.m. Wednesday, the human-caused fire was at 100 acres, fueled by short grass, pinion pine and juniper. Over the last 13 hours, the blaze has spread to more than 1,600 acres as dry conditions continue across the region.

Additionally, the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning shortly before 10 a.m, advising of dangerously hot conditions for lower elevations near Dixie National Forest, Zion National Park, along the Arizona border and throughout the Grand Staircase National Monument. These areas will be most prone to excessive heat, the National Weather Service says.

High temperatures up to 110 degrees are expected starting at noon on Thursday and continuing through Saturday night.

There are no structures threatened, and the fire is 0% contained at this time. This is a developing story.

