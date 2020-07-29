Clock is ticking on great deals, last chance to win $1,000 as part of Stephen Wade ‘Red Tag’ sales event

Stephen Wade Auto Center, St. George, Utah, July 5, 2020 | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With the temperatures rising and August approaching, the time for the red hot deals at Stephen Wade Auto Center’s summertime “Red Tag” sales event is winding down.

The Red Tag sales event, now in its fifth year, begins each July and offers amazing deals through Aug. 1 on every new and used vehicle in Stephen Wade Auto Center’s inventory — which can be found anytime online. It also gives participants a shot at some great prizes, including a chance to win $1,000 a week over the span of five consecutive weeks.

Stephen Wade Auto Center’s public relations director Jamie Bahlmann previously told St. George News that because of great manufacturer incentives, July is typically the best time to purchase a vehicle, and the Red Tag sale is their way of getting the community involved and excited about purchasing that new car or truck they’ve been wanting.

“It’s the best time of the year to buy a car,” Bahlmann said. “We mark everything down to the lowest price possible.”

In addition to the great deals, to celebrate five years of amazing savings, participants this year have had several chances to win a number of prizes, including their share of the “$5K in 5 days,” with only one more event left on Saturday.

Bahlmann said it is easy to enter. Participants only need to “like” and follow any participating Stephen Wade dealership on social media and take either a picture of a Stephen Wade red tag or a “selfie” at any of the red tag locations around town.

The selfie must then be publicly posted on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #WadeRedTag. Selfie stations are located at Red Cliffs Mall, the Washington City Community Center and all of Stephen Wade’s St. George dealerships. Fifty people are randomly selected from the entries and will have a chance to win the last $1,000 this Saturday at Stephen Wade Auto Center.

A few lucky radio listeners can also qualify by listening for opportunities daily on their favorite Canyon Media radio stations, like 99.9 KONY Country, Sunny 101.5, and Planet 105.1. No purchase is ever necessary; however, qualifiers will be notified each week and must be present at the dealership for the drawing to win a prize.

During last weekend’s event, Kami Bartlett walked away with $1,000 cash, and runner-up Carla Orozco won a camping package from Hurst Ace Hardware.

At the final Saturday event on Aug. 1, in addition to the $1,000 grand prize, there will also be a $300 gift card to the St. George Running Center and a third prize of a 55-inch big screen 4K television.

A map of the Red Tag selfie stations, as well as a full list of the official rules, can be found online here.

