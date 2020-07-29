Excessive heat warning issued in Washington County

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Washington County this week.

The warning affects parts of Washington County including Utah’s Dixie and Zion National Park.

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 degrees are expected from noon Thursday until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, according to the NWS.

Precautionary/preparedness actions

The NWS recommends to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency; call 911.

