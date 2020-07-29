March 4, 1929 — July 20, 2020

James R. Bauer, 91, died July 20, 2020, at The Wentworth at the Meadows in St. George, Utah. He was born March 4, 1929, in Oxnard, California to Leo G. Bauer and Martha Slinger Bauer. He married Arthelle Jean Thompson Baldwin on January 5, 1985, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She preceded him in death.

James was a data processor for the banking industry. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion and The Elks Club. He enjoyed traveling, bowling, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and golfing.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Don) Ware of Chillicothe, Missouri; step-daughter, Lynn Melvin of Poway, California; son, Richard (Jennifer) Bauer of Clifton Park, New York; brother, Mel Bauer of Prescott, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marilyn; and his sister, Emily.

Per James’ wishes, he will be cremated, and his ashes will be scattered at sea together with his wife’s ashes.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his memory to Encompass Homecare and Hospice, 640 E. 700 South, Ste. 303, St. George, Utah 84770 or the American Legion, Post 90 in St. George.

