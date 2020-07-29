Garfield County Search and Rescue ropes team rescues calf that fell into narrow ravine

Combined image of the Garfield County Search and Rescue ropes team rescuing a stranded calf near Tropic, Utah, July 28, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Garfield County Search and Rescue team responded to an unusual call Tuesday when they received reports of a calf that had fallen into a narrow canyon near Bryce Canyon National Park.

Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Denise Dastrup told St. George News they received a call from dispatch that the calf had fallen into a narrow ravine near the area of the Mossy Cave Trail.

The cattle, which graze in the area, had been walking along the edge above the Tropic Ditch when the calf misstepped and fell, she said.

Ruby’s Inn Hotel General Manager Lance Syrett said the water falls in several tiers there as it makes its way toward the town of Tropic.

Garfield County Sheriff Danny Perkins called the volunteer search and rescue ropes team to see if they could bring their lift and help rescue the baby cow that had been separated from its mother, Dastrup said.

The high angle ropes team members were able to rappel down to the stranded cow, strap it into the lift and hoist it out of the canyon.

Following the rescue, Dastrup said the calf was acting a little stressed from the event but was otherwise fine.

“It was really lucky where it fell,” Dastrup said. “It could have been worse.”

The animal did not sustain any injuries and has been reunited with its mother where it is recovering.

“It was a good search and rescue,” Dastrup said. “Well, we didn’t have to search much, but it was a good rescue.”

A post on the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page praised the volunteer team for their dedication to both the people and animals of the area.

“Garfield County Search and Rescue Team is amazing and will always go and help people or animals when they are called,” the post said.

