Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Veyo Rodeo rides on despite pandemic

An image from a past Veyo Rodeo displays patriotism and horsemanship, Veyo, Utah, Aug. 8, 2018 | Photo by Alan Holben courtesy of Veyo Rodeo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In spite of recent fires in the area and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Veyo Rodeo will ride on Friday and Saturday as the longstanding event is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The two-day rodeo event will kick off each evening with the grand entry beginning at 7:45 p.m.

While the leadership of both the Gunlock Rodeo and the Enterprise Rodeo – part of the local rodeo triple crown – made the decision to cancel this year in light of COVID-19, Kenna Bowler, Veyo Rodeo committee secretary, said the group decided to move forward with holding the event.

Bowler said she respects the decisions of the other rodeo committees, but as for Veyo, they felt it was best to put on a rodeo and let people feel a sense of normalcy since so many events and gatherings have been canceled.

“Those that are scared and those that are compromised need to stay home,” Bowler said. “The rest of us need to get back to life, and I think one thing that helps is the rodeo.”

And, Bowler said, rodeo fans are excited and grateful to be able to attend what has been a community staple for many years.

“People are excited. They need this. I have not had one negative comment,” she said.

The 10th annual event will feature several traditional rodeo competitions, including breakaway roping, calf roping and barrel racing, plus events for kids such as mutton busting, calf riding and a chicken chase.

Highlighting the rodeo will be patriotic displays, a 10-year anniversary recap and the Veyo Rodeo’s signature donkey watermelon race.

“It’s going to be a very patriotic celebration,” Bowler said.

The event will take place at the Veyo Rodeo grounds on Chad Ranch Road directly across from the park. Tickets are $5 for adults age 13 and over, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. There is no charge for children wishing to participate in the calf riding or chicken chasing events.

Concessions will be available for purchase each night.

Event details

What: Veyo Rodeo.

When: Friday-Saturday, July 31-Aug. 1, grand entry at 7:45 p.m.

Where: Veyo Rodeo grounds, Chad Ranch Road, Veyo.

Cost: Adults 13 years and older, $5. Children 6-12 years, $3. Children 5 years and younger, free.

Additional information: Concessions will be available for purchase.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.