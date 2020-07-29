March 26, 1928 — July 28, 2020

Dan N. Magleby, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home in Washington, Utah. He was born on March 26, 1928, in Monroe, Utah, the oldest of Newel Magleby and Madge Tuft’s five children.

Dan spent his growing up years in Monroe working on the farm and with the sheep herd, which gave him a lifelong appreciation for his pioneer heritage. Upon graduation from South Sevier High School, he joined the Army and served in Korea with the Occupation Forces and then attended the University of Utah where he graduated in Geology. He enjoyed a lifelong love of God’s amazing geologic wonders and generously shared his knowledge when any opportunity arose. Dan’s first career was with the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission in the “United States’ Unknown Air Force” which consisted of ten Piper Cubs flying the southwestern states in search of uranium.

Dan’s real adventures, however, began when he married Pat (Patty) Petty of Cedar City and together raised their four sons in Boise, Idaho. After his retirement from the Bureau of Reclamation in 1997, they moved to Washington City and Dan and Pat began their “retired career” as guides with Road Scholar (a travel study program). For 14 years, he and Pat led hundreds of tourists from all over the U.S. through their beloved red rock canyons and National Parks. It was a highlight of his career in geology and led to a fitting final retirement at age 85.

Dan was known for always having a project to keep engaged with “the boys” and adopted their interests as his own – from skiing to camping to ’67 Mustang restorations. Active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dan served in many capacities, but his favorite calling was that of a teacher.

Dan leaves a legacy of faith, patience and persistence with all his family and friends who will miss his advice, counsel and uniquely calming spirit.

Dan is survived by his wife, Pat; sons: Spencer (Stephanie), Curtis (Sherri), Matthew (Emily), Gregory (Tina); 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Metcalf Mortuary. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery.

