TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | July 31 – Aug. 2
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | COVID-19 Pops-Up in Art | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center at DSU, 178 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Featured Artist of the Month: Rebekah Tucker | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Cosmic Realms: Intuitive Drawing & Painting by Elizabeth Gunter | Admission: Free | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Final Friday Art Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Artisans Gallery, 94 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Find the Distance: A Jimmie F. Jones Retrospective | Admission: Free | Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 11 a.m. to noon | Postpartum Planning | Admission: Free | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 5 N. Main St. Suite 103, Cedar City.
- Friday, 1-2 p.m. | The Magic Makers: A Conversation with Festival Production Staff | Admission: Free (online event) | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival Facebook page.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Etheric Beat Embodiment | Admission: $44 | Location: B R E A T H E of St. George, 310 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday or Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Kimberbell Sugar Plum Jubilee Spark Event | Admission: $59 | Location: Quilted Works, 140 N. 400 West, St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. | Belly Dance Basics | Admission: $11 | Location: Cottonwood Cove Park, 1027 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Utah Concealed Carry Permit Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Red Lion Hotel, 850 S.Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Chalk Paint® Advanced Techniques for Color and Style!| Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Full Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: $20 online, $25 at the door | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia Luau & Dinner | Admission: $19.99 – $44.99 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. | DOCUTAH Monthly Series: “The Fabulous Allan Carr” | Admission: $10 | Location: Megaplex Pineview Theaters, 2376 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | MASKerade Rap/R&B Show | Admission: $7 online, $8 at the door | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.| Desertscape International Film Festival | Admission: $10 – $60 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Auditions for “I Am a Mormon” | Admission: Free | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Veyo Rodeo | Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for kids | Location: Veyo Rodeo Grounds, 557 Chad Ranch Road, Veyo.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Apollo’s Army Album Release | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Family
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Flips and Tricks Workshop | Admission: $60 | Location: Origins Family Fitness, 574 N. 1450 West Industrial Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Backpacks for Kids Swim Party | Admission: $5 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 W. Community Center Drive, Washington.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Free Comic Book Summer | Admission: Free | Location: The Bead Forest, 41 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Pizza and Paint Night | Admission: $25 per person or $45 per duo | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ EZ | Admission: Free | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 7 p.m. | The Ride | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Black Sabbatical | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Live Music by Mike and Elaine | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9-11 p.m. | Jackson Republic | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. MST | Meet the Arizona Primary Candidates | Admission: Free | Location: El Capitan High School Auditorium, 255 N. Cottonwood St., Colorado City.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Pride of Southern Utah Picnic in the Park | Admission: Free | Location: Highland Park, 1250 N. Highland Parkway, Washington.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, starting at 7 a.m. PDT | Mesquite Chamber Golf Invitational | Admission: $100 | Location: Palms Golf Club, 530 Peppermill Palms Blvd., Littlefield.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Hike to Save Red Cliffs! | Admission: Free | Location: Pioneer Hills Trailhead, 10 N. 100 East, St. George
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl at Sand Hollow Resort | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.