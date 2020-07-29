TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | July 31 – Aug. 2

Foods/vendors/charity

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Music

Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ EZ | Admission: Free | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 7 p.m. | The Ride | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.

Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Black Sabbatical | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.

Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Live Music by Mike and Elaine | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Saturday, 9-11 p.m. | Jackson Republic | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.

Nightlife/social

Friday, 6-10 p.m. MST | Meet the Arizona Primary Candidates | Admission: Free | Location: El Capitan High School Auditorium, 255 N. Cottonwood St., Colorado City.

Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Pride of Southern Utah Picnic in the Park | Admission: Free | Location: Highland Park, 1250 N. Highland Parkway, Washington.

