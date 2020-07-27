Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Caution tape wraps the perimeter of the home that was engulfed by flames, St. George, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of St. George News reader, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, July 25-26.

SALT LAKE CITY — After being confirmed in domestic rabbits in Sanpete County in June, rabbit hemorrhagic disease has now been confirmed in wild rabbit populations in Utah as well. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease serotype 2 (RHDV-2) was confirmed on July 21 after some dead wild cottontail rabbits were found in the Teasdale area of Wayne County and then sent to a lab for testing.

ST. GEORGE — Several people were displaced following a fire that blazed through a home and engulfed four vehicles early Saturday morning.

ST. GEORGE — A local man was arrested at a convenience store in Hurricane after he reportedly went to the same store with counterfeit bills in his possession twice and was met by the same clerk who called the police.

ST. GEORGE — Lightning sparked a new fire in Washington County Friday afternoon in the Browse area off Interstate 15.

Named the Sandy Fire, it was first reported around 3:35 p.m. Friday and is located 3 miles west of Exit 30 on Interstate 15…

CANE BEDS, Ariz. — A man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an altercation with police in Cane Beds, Arizona, on the other side of the border from Hildale Saturday night.

