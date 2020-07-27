Governor appoints new judge to the Fifth District Court in Southern Utah

Foreground photo of Ann Marie McIff Allen, who was appointed as a judge to the 5th District Court by Gov. Gary Herbert, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of the state of Utah, St. George News | Background photo: 2019 file photo of 5th District Court where federal hearings are held, St. George, Utah, August, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed Ann Marie McIff Allen as a judge for the 5th District Court in Southern Utah.

“I am confident in Ann Marie and in her skills and expertise in executing the law,” Herbert said in a news release. “I believe she will be a notable addition to the 5th District Court.”

The 5th District Court includes Beaver, Iron and Washington counties.

Allen graduated from the J. Reuben Clark College of Law at Brigham Young University in 1997. She has been the deputy county attorney at the Garfield County Attorney’s Office since 2014. She currently serves as the general counsel for Southern Utah University. Allen was an adjunct professor at Utah Valley University until 2001.

“I am honored and humbled by the governor’s appointment,” Allen said in the release. “I commit to serve the people of the state of Utah with integrity and fidelity.”

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate, and the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is currently seeking public comment on Allen.

Those who desire to comment should contact Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation committee staff, Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, by 5 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2020, at the Utah State Capitol, House Building, Suite W210, P.O. Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210. All statements should include the respondent’s name, telephone number and mailing address.

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, this nominee will fill the vacancy in the 5th District Court, following the retirement of Judge Julie Lund in the 3rd District Juvenile Court on July 16, 2020.

During the 2020 General Session, the Legislature passed senate bill 66, Court Resources Reallocation Amendments, increasing the number of district court judges for the 5th District by decreasing the number of juvenile court judges for the 3rd Juvenile District upon the retirement of a juvenile judge. S.B. 66 reallocate resources within the courts.

