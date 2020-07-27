August 23, 1927 — July 24, 2020

Lou Jean Atkin Lundin, age 92, passed away July 24, 2020, in St. George, Utah. She was born Aug. 23, 1927, to Rudger and Leona Cox Atkin in St. George, Utah.

Lou Jean loved spending her entire life in Utah’s Dixie. She was proud of her pioneer heritage and enjoyed growing up with lots of family and fun neighbors. She attended Dixie High School and Dixie College. While at school, she became smitten by the handsome, athletic, Harry Lundin. The attraction was mutual. They enjoyed lots of fun dates and were married in the St. George Temple July 15, 1947.

Lou Jean loved being a wife and mother to her five children, Cathy, Judy, Jeff, Sherrie and Craig. She was an especially good cook. She prepared three hot meals a day for her family, their friends and an occasional drop-in, who knew what time lunch was served, and how good it would be. It has been said that the number of meals coming out of her small kitchen exceeded the number of fish that were caught in Harry’s boat. Family members looked forward to Lou Jean’s homemade root beer, ice cream, rolls, rodeo chili and Dixie Salad. Sunday dinner was always special and usually consisted of roast beef, mashed potatoes and other yummy food. The big meal of the day was always served at noon because that was when Harry could be home. Lou Jean cooked a big meal every day of her life until she was 90 years old. Many lessons were learned around the kitchen table including the love of family, honesty, hard work and serving others. There were also a lot of funny jokes. She was the glue that held the family together and she made our house a home. She was a great example of service and was always doing things for others such as making quilts, visiting the sick and preparing meals.

Lifelong girlfriends were a big part of Lou Jean’s life and they had lots of fun together. Many of their husbands were truckers and often on the road. While their men were away, the girls were known to park by the hospital to see who might be having babies, or park across from the liquor store to see who was buying booze. They had a club where they played cards, served yummy food and enjoyed being together.

Lou Jean loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was always supportive and interested in what they were doing. Everyone felt comfortable in her home. Her children and grandchildren adored her and loved her sense of humor. The Lundin living room filled up with family members who enjoyed her company every Sunday. For many years she enjoyed going on Girl Trips with her three daughters, where she kept the girls laughing the whole time

She served in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, mainly in Primary and Relief Society. One of her favorite callings was a compassionate service leader, specifically assigned to arrange luncheons after funerals. She joyfully served in that calling for 12 years.

Lou Jean is survived by her five children: Cathy Bean (Bob) of Bothell, Washington, Judy Turner (Garn) of St. George, Jeffrie Lundin (Laurie) of St. George, Sherrie Carlson (Tracy) Henderson, Nevada and Craig Lundin (Kim) of St. George, and a brother, J Ralph Atkin (Cheri) of St. George. She has 21 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren who will all miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Clayton, Lee, Sidney, Bruce and Dennis, her husband Harry and grandson Austin.

There will be a viewing Friday, July 31, 2020, at Spilsbury Mortuary from 8-9:30 a.m. followed by a private family service at 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary. To watch a webcast of the service (Live or up to 90 days after the service), log on to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 33909 and password LJL2020. Burial will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

Special thanks to Veda Steed who assisted Lou Jean in her home, the girls at The Beehive house on South River Road, who took such loving care of her the last few months (This was especially appreciated when COVID restrictions prevented visitors.) Thanks also to Carla and Josie from Encompass Hospice for their special care.

In lieu of flowers, take a Saturday off from cooking, and take your kids out to lunch.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com