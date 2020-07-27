March 31, 1947 — September 25, 2020

Larry Dale Harris, “Grandpa,” passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on the evening of Sept. 25, 2020, at the age of 73. Larry was born on March 31, 1947, in Kanab, Utah, to Kenneth R. Harris and Wanda (DeMille) Harris. Larry married Annette Edith Bloomquist in April of 1975 in Hurricane Utah.

Larry grew up in Leeds Utah and from there he joined the United States Army on Oct. 26, 1966, where he served his country proudly in the Vietnam war until Oct. 25, 1968. Larry was a simple hard-working man, who loved nothing more than family, guns and this country. Larry would do anything for anyone. He volunteered for the VFW for several years. Larry enjoyed working on his lathe making everything from razors to pens, pretty much anything to keep him busy.

Larry is survived by his children, Cobe McKnight, Larry Harris, Necole Harris and Thomas and Michelle Harris, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, brother Don and Linda DeMille, sister, Colleen and Dexter Cox and their children, who will all miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Annette Harris, together again. Mother, Wanda Bowers, father, Kenneth Harris and brothers, Ralph Harris, Mark Bowers and Jay Harris.

Viewings will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 8–9:30 a.m. at the Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 N. 2000 West, Hurricane, Utah 84737. A family memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at the same location on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Due to COVID-19, we ask that it be limited to family, close friends and those who have traveled to attend.

Interment will immediately follow the memorial service at the Hurricane Cemetery, 225 E., 600 North, Hurricane, Utah, 84737.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com