Krishale Fitzgerald Lake

September 7, 1987 — July 23, 2020

Krishale was born on Labor Day, Sept. 7, 1987, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was the first of three children born to W. Robert Fitzgerald Jr and Sandra Lunt Fitzgerald. Krishale returned home after her three year battle with cancer on July 23, 2020.

She fought cancer with courage and strength.

Krishale graduated from Las Vegas High School in 2005. Not long after, she moved with her family to St George, Utah. She then attended Hairitage Hair Academy and received her Cosmetology license. She used this skill to helped friends and family with their hair needs. On Oct. 30, 2018, Krishale met Jeffery John Lake. Both of them had unique health issues and they were drawn to each other and started falling deeply in love. On Nov. 2, 2019, Krishale and Jeff were married. Their love for each other is deep and everlasting! Krishale’s favorite job was working at Academic Innovations. She made many friends there. When the time came that she just was not able to work anymore, she stated, “Academic Innovations was the first job I didn’t want to quit.” Many thanks go out to the owner, managers and employees for all you did to support her in her cancer journey!

Krishale is survived by her husband Jeff Lake, grandmother, Carol Lunt, parents Rob and Sandra Fitzgerald, siblings Spencer (Stephanie) Fitzgerald, Kassadie(Jarrett) Childers, her nieces Brealle, Lydia, Elizabeth(Lizzie) and Charlotte(Charlie) and her aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmother and grandfather Mary and Wiliam(Bill) Fitzgerald, grandfather Melvin Lunt, Aunt Christine Lunt Hale, Uncle Stephen Fitzgerald. There will be a Celebration of Life held in her honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers Krishale would like donations made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.