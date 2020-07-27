June 14, 1988 — July 18, 2020

Our beloved Jordan Cydnee Larson passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the arms of her mother following a long battle with addiction.

Jordan was born on June 14, 1988, in St. George, Utah to Randy and Morgan Larson, plus a whole crowd of eagerly awaiting grandparents, aunts, and uncles. She grew up on St. George’s “west side,” running wild through the streets of Dixie Downs and Santa Clara. She spent her summer days swimming at Sunnydale apartments, riding bikes through the field to her grandparents, clogging to Riverdance in her Grandma Judy’s basement with Rachel, and rollerblading at Outer Limits with her brothers, throwing a fit if she couldn’t stay overnight at the 24-hour skate-a-thons.

Jordan had a kind, gentle, and free spirit. She always helped those less fortunate than herself, never passed judgment, and loved unconditionally. Jordan was always surrounded by people who loved her. She was very close with her four brothers and counted them as some of her best friends and closest confidantes. She also forged tight-knit relationships with her many younger cousins, who considered her a trendsetter with an elevated taste in music and all things cool. Jordan also had many friends from school, the ward, and the neighborhood.

Jordan had a passion for music and found great comfort in it. She could most often be found with headphones in her ears listening to an eclectic mix of music. She loved anything from Enya to sweeping soundtracks to rap to country — “Time Marches On” by Tracy Lawrence was a favorite that reminded her of her dad. For a time, we believed her iPod was an extension of her.

As much as music, Jordan had a love for movies and was always quick with a one-liner from “Willow” or “Dazed and Confused” or “Austin Powers.” From a young age, she was a horror movie fanatic and loved the adrenaline rush that came with a good scare. In fact, Jordan would often put on “Predator” or “Halloween” to relax or fall asleep.

Jordan attended Santa Clara Elementary, Snow Canyon Middle School, and Snow Canyon High School. As a young adult, she spent a year living in Salt Lake City with her uncles David and Tyler while she attended the College of Massage Therapy. There, she found her knack for healing with her hands.

Jordan’s adult years were marked by ups and downs as she struggled with her father’s death. She seemed to find her footing when she met Patrick McDermott in 2017 and then her life profoundly changed with the birth of her daughter Addalyn Grace. Her face would light up when she was with Addy.

Jordan was loved as a daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, friend and mother. We never believed that we would lose her so early. She is now at peace and free from the struggle that haunted her — we only wish she could have found it in this life. Her laugh, her energy, and her free spirit live on through Addy. She will be forever missed.

Jordan is survived by her daughter Addalyn Grace; husband Patrick McDermott; mother Morgan Larson; brothers, Scott Larson, Alec Meacham, Nicholas and Kristen Larson, and TJ and Maigan Larson; grandfather Van and Susie Johnson; plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles who will miss her dearly. Loved ones that have gone before are her father Randy Bert Larson, grandparents Bert and LaJune Larson and grandmother Judy Johnson.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary. A private memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 10 a.m. at the same location on Thursday, July 30 with a viewing from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19, we ask that it be limited to family, close friends, and those who have traveled to attend.

Interment will immediately follow the memorial service at the Santa Clara City Cemetery, Santa Clara, Utah, with a luncheon following at the Santa Clara Chapel. All are welcome to the graveside.

For those that would like to watch the memorial service (Live or up to 90 days after the service), go to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 33894 and password JCL2020.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com

