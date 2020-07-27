UTV ‘Rally in the Valley’ organizers expect to bring more than 100 participants to Iron County

Off-road vehicles on a trail near Modena, Iron County, Utah, June 2020 | Photo courtesy of D&P Performance, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Organizers of Iron County’s inaugural “Rally in the Valley,” which starts Thursday and goes until Saturday, say more than 100 participants are expected to take part in the family-friendly UTV trail riding event.

The off-road rally features three separate rides each day, enabling participants to take their UTVs on a different trail each time. The event is sponsored and organized by D & P Performance of Cedar City and Can-Am Crew.

The trail rides are all located within Iron County.

Laci Werner of D & P Performance said that although they typically take part in several rallies each year, “there hasn’t been anything local for several years.”

“We are so excited to be bringing the Rally in the Valley to Cedar City,” she said. “We can’t wait to show off our home town. We have participants traveling from all over to attend.”

Registration will take place in person Wednesday from 4-9 p.m. at Iron Springs Adventure Resort on the western edge of Cedar City, where many of the participants will be staying, either in the hotel or the adjacent RV park.

Werner said the registration cost will be $30 for each participating adult, with free admission for accompanying children 17 and under.

The registration fee includes a Saturday night dinner catered by Bowman’s Cowboy Kitchen.

At registration, participants will be able to pick from among three rides on Thursday and Friday: Cedar Mountain’s Red Desert Loop, Bumblebee Mountain and a rock trail in the Three Peaks area. On Saturday, the entire group will be riding to Kolob Reservoir together. Rides will start at 9 a.m. each day, with staging starting at 8 a.m.

For more information, including a day-by-day schedule of events, visit the event page on Facebook.

