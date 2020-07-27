Man arrested after allegedly leaving scene of Parowan Canyon crash

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A man was arrested Sunday after police say he crashed his vehicle in Parowan Canyon that morning and left the scene without reporting the incident.

After being dispatched to the scene of a reported wrecked vehicle near between mile markers 12 and 13 on state Route 143 just after 6:30 a.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper found a tan GMC Yukon that had overturned and gone down an embankment. The vehicle had been abandoned with no sign of the driver, UHP reported.

Police later located the registered owner of the vehicle – identified as Jose Ornelas Cipriano, 22 – at his home, according to a probable cause statement filed in support of the man’s arrest.

Cipriano was arrested and booked into Iron County Jail on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license and not having insurance on the vehicle. He also had three other outstanding warrants, according to the statement.

During questioning by the investigating UHP trooper, Cipriano reportedly said he crashed the vehicle shortly after midnight but was unable to contact law enforcement because there was no cell service in the area and his phone battery had died. Unharmed, he then walked home, he said.

“When he got home and had service and access to a charging device, he said he wanted to go to bed and failed to notify law enforcement,” the arresting trooper wrote in the statement.

UHP also noted that several empty beer cans were found near the wrecked vehicle.



This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

