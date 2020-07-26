UPDATED Traffic alert: SR-130 reopened between Enoch and Minersville after brush fire closes it

Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ENOCH — Portions of state Route 130 in Iron and Beaver counties have been closed because of the start of a brush fire that has thus far burned 50 acres.

Updated July 26, 6 p.m.: The Utah Department of Transportation said both sides of SR-130 have now been reopened.

The Horse Valley Fire started shortly after 3 p.m.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, both directions of SR-130 were closed at mile post 31, about 11 miles south of Minersville.

In addition, the northbound lanes of SR-130 were closed nine miles north of the junction with Interstate 15 in Enoch, and the southbound lanes were closed at the junction with state Route 21 in Minersville.

UDOT said at 6 p.m. that all of the closures have cleared.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.