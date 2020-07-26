Police on Arizona Strip say man who aimed gun at deputies was shot by officer, arrested

Photo illustration of man holding out gun | Photo by Unsplash, St. George News

CANE BEDS, Ariz. — A man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an altercation with police in Cane Beds, Arizona, on the other side of the border from Hildale Saturday night.

Colorado City Marshal Chief Rob Radley told St. George News that deputies responded to an incident in Cane Beds after a caller reported hearing gunshots fired at a residence.

Upon the deputies arriving, a male came out of his house and pointed a handgun at the deputies. One of the deputies fired one round, striking the suspect in his side, Radley said.

According to a press release issued by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division, Mohave County dispatch received a call regarding a weapons offense.

Due to the nature of the call, the on-duty Mohave County deputy requested assistance from the Colorado City Marshal’s Office.

Colorado City officers arrived on scene prior to the Mohave County deputies. Upon arrival, the suspect reportedly pointed a firearm at a Colorado City officer.

“One officer fired one round at the suspect,” that statement says.

Radley said the Colorado City Fire Department responded to the scene and provided medical care for the man. He was then transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

According to the statement, the suspect, later identified as Cane Beds resident Martin Lanard Black, 50, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No officers or other community members were injured in this incident.

Because no Mohave County law enforcement personnel were on scene during the shooting and the shooting occurred within Mohave County, Mohave County detectives were requested to investigate the incident.

Black was released from the hospital on Sunday and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman, Arizona.

Black is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of aggravated assault on an officer, all felonies.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.