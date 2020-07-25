ATV rollover near Parowan injures 2

Written by Jeff Richards
July 25, 2020
Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News / Cedar City News

IRON COUNTY — Two people were injured when the four-wheel all-terrain vehicle they were riding crashed in northern Iron County Friday night.

Stock image | Photo by St. George News

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said rescuers were dispatched to a remote area near Parowan shortly after 9 p.m.

There, they found a man and a woman, both approximately 60 years old, near a wrecked ATV that had overturned.

“The male suffered chest injuries,” Schlosser told Cedar City News. Members of the Iron County Search and Rescue team and Gold Cross Ambulance personnel assisted in transporting the man from the crash site to a nearby landing spot for a Classic Air medical helicopter. 

The injured man was then flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for treatment, Schlosser said, adding that the man was reportedly doing much better as of Saturday evening.

The woman, meanwhile, sustained only minor injuries and was transported from the scene by search and rescue personnel.

