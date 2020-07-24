Mesquite Police say woman stole both a bicycle and vehicle left running at gas station on same day

Composite image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Mesquite Police Officers responded to a bicycle theft July 18 outside of the Virgin River Casino, and shortly after the bicycle theft, a car that was left running at a gas station nearby was also stolen.

Police say the same female, Danielle Derosia of Henderson, Colorado, stole both the bike and the car.

“The bike was left outside the Virgin River Casino, and then she took it and went on a little ride,” Mesquite Police Sgt. Wyatt Oliver said. “A few minutes later as the one officer was taking the theft report, we got the call for the stolen vehicle. It doesn’t happen very often where a car is running and someone hops in and takes off.”

Once Derosia allegedly stole the car, she then drove it to another local casino, where she was observed acting suspiciously. Oliver said that officers in Mesquite reacted quickly to the theft, and with the help of the employees at the casino, they were able to locate Derosia.

Oliver added that normally when vehicles are stolen in Mesquite, the suspects tend to get on the freeway due to the close proximity. He said it is rare to see a stolen car end up staying in Mesquite after the theft.

“It was a great team effort,” he said. “It’s a great example of our officers’ hard work and also the teamwork we have with the community, that they’re keeping their eyes out for stuff too.”

Oliver said that officers were able to get a description of Derosia from the employees at the casino where she was reported as acting suspiciously.

“It was the same female that had stolen the vehicle,” he said.

In regard to the vehicle that was left running by the owner, Oliver said that normally people will leave their cars running so that it will not get too hot inside, but it is key to secure and lock a vehicle before leaving it.

“It’s always a risk that this can happen,” he said. “Somebody can hop in and take off.”

There was no damage done as a result of both thefts, which Oliver said was also a good thing.

“All in all, it was a great resolution,” Oliver said.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

