Park officials increase recreational access to Lake Powell

Antelope Point Marina area in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

PAGE, Arizona — Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area officials announced Thursday that they are increasing recreational access and services.

The National Park Service is working service-wide with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the park service, and they will be using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning Friday, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to entrance fee booths at Antelope Point, located on the south side of Lake Powell near Page, Arizona.

At 8 a.m. MST (9 a.m. MDT), Glen Canyon National Recreation Area’s concessioner at Antelope Point Marina will reopen access to the following services:

Boat rentals.

Marina store.

Marina business boat ramp for Antelope Point Marina customers only.

Beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m. MST (9 a.m. MDT), Glen Canyon National Recreation Area’s concessioner at Antelope Point Marina will reopen access to Grandma Betty’s Restaurant for take-out only.

For more information on the Antelope Point Marina, click here.

For information on any services that continue to be available as previously announced, click here.

With public health in mind, the following facilities and operations remain closed at this time:

Some concessions operations continue to be temporarily suspended. More information available here.

Some park facilities and areas are temporarily closed. More information available here.

“We look forward to also reopening the Antelope Point Public Launch Ramp on Lake Powell as soon as possible,” Superintendent William Shott said in the press release. “We anticipate this public use area opening with services and amenities as soon as next week.”

The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers and partners continues to be paramount, the press release stated.

At Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, our operational approach is to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers. While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased, and services may be limited.

Park officials reminded the public that they should follow local area health orders while recreating, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

“We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health,” the press release stated.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area website and social media channels. Updates about park service operations will be posted online.

