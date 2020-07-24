1 dead, another injured following ATV crash in Garfield County

Stock image of ambulance, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One person is dead and another was left in critical condition Friday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle accident in Garfield County.

According to a brief press release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, a man and woman, both 32, from Las Vegas, were involved in an ATV accident. The man, who was driving the vehicle, is reported to have lost control of the ATV and hit a tree in an area north of Tropic Reservoir.

The man died at the scene and the woman was flown by medical helicopter to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

