1 dead, another injured following ATV crash in Garfield County

Written by Mori Kessler
July 24, 2020
Stock image of ambulance, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One person is dead and another was left in critical condition Friday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle accident in Garfield County.

According to a brief press release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, a man and woman, both 32, from Las Vegas, were involved in an ATV accident. The man, who was driving the vehicle, is reported to have lost control of the ATV and hit a tree in an area north of Tropic Reservoir.

The man died at the scene and the woman was flown by medical helicopter to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com
Twitter: @MoriKessler@STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!