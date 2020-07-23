St. George flooring contractor Heidi Berlin reimagines her brand with The Flooring Studio

Heidi Berlin, owner and contractor of The Flooring Studio, photo location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Heidi Berlin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Flooring Studio LLC of St. George is pleased to announce a new business name: The Flooring Studio, by Heidi Berlin. The Flooring Studio can still be found at 596 E. Tabernacle St., suite B in the heart of downtown St. George.

Berlin is a standout in the industry. She is highly regarded for her stellar, on-time scheduling of a project.

“It’s my secret sauce,” Berlin said in a press release announcing the rebranding of The Flooring Studio.

As a licensed general contractor and remodeling specialist, she is on trend with the latest design aesthetic for kitchen, bath, paint and, of course, flooring. Full service includes demolition, refurbishing outdated cabinetry, countertops, backsplashes and more, breathing new life into client spaces virtually from the ground up.

“I created my business with the value proposition of offering high-end flooring without the high-end cost. As a remodel specialist, I approach each project in collaboration with my clients to realize their dream remodel,” Berlin said. “I work with the best installers in Southern Utah and national local suppliers to get the job done right the first time. It’s extremely gratifying to take a project from the initial bid to the final install and reveal to my ultimately very happy clients.”

Hollie Miller, one of Berlin’s clients, said that before working with The Flooring Studio, she placed a request through a referral contracting service seeking a licensed contractor to remodel her bathroom and complete other projects around her home.

“Sadly my experience with the contractor they referred was nothing short of a nightmare,” Miller said. “After several weeks of my home being held hostage, I found Heidi and The Flooring Studio. I explained my situation to Heidi and she came out quickly to assess the damage and began work immediately.”

Miller said the previous contractor had done such a poor job that her entire bathroom had to be completely demolished before the new work could be done.

“Heidi and her team rebuilt my bathroom and coordinated with a plumber to ensure my bathroom was done properly,” she said. “The results are absolutely amazing! This is my home, and I had put my trust in one of the many contractors seeking to only profit during this building frenzy. Put your trust in Heidi, who puts our community and the homeowners who live here first.”

Owner-contractor Berlin created the The Flooring Studio in 2013, specializing in both residential and commercial remodels and utilizing multiple flooring applications from vinyl, hardwood, tile, carpet and more. Other services include countertop material options, including granite and concrete, unique lighting fixtures, and exclusively designed doors that enhance each custom project. The Flooring Studio has been awarded Best of Southern Utah for two years running.

