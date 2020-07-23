Only 9 more days to find the best deals, win big money at Stephen Wade Auto Center’s ‘Red Tag’ sale

This 2019 file photo shows a Toyota available during the 4th annual Stephen Wade "Red Tag" sales event, St. George, Utah, July 1, 2019 | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Stephen Wade Auto Center dealerships have already given away $1,000 to three lucky winners and made many great deals on their vehicles as part of the “Red Tag” sales event. There are only nine more days – which includes two more Saturday events where prizes are awarded – to take advantage of this fifth annual event.

Continuing until the end of the month, all of Stephen Wade Auto Center’s dealerships are slashing their prices on new and used vehicles in their inventory — which can be found anytime online.

Marketing director Jamie Bahlmann previously told St. George News that the Red Tag sales event offers tremendous deals that can only be found during the summer.

“We mark everything down,” Bahlmann said. “It’s the best time of the year.”

In addition to the great deals, to celebrate five years of amazing savings, participants this year have a chance to win a number of prizes, including their share of the “$5K in 5 days,” with two more events left: July 25 and Aug. 1.

Bahlmann said it is easy to qualify. Participants only need to “like” and follow any participating Stephen Wade dealership on social media and take either a picture of a Stephen Wade red tag or a “selfie” at any of the red tag locations around town.

The selfie must then be publicly posted on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #WadeRedTag. Selfie stations are located at Red Cliffs Mall, the Washington City Community Center and all of Stephen Wade’s St. George dealerships.

A few lucky radio listeners can also qualify by listening for opportunities daily on their favorite Canyon Media radio stations, like 99.9 KONY Country, Sunny 101.5, and Planet 105.1. No purchase is ever necessary; however, qualifiers will be notified each week and must be present at the dealership for the drawing to win a prize.

During Saturday’s Week 3 event, Robert Robinson walked away with $1,000 cash, and runner-up Brent Averett won a RZR XP1000 rental from Two Palms Rentals.

A camping package from Hurst Ace Hardware will be awarded to the runner-up on July 25. At the final Saturday event on Aug. 1, in addition to the $1,000 grand prize, there will also be a $300 gift card to the St. George Running Center and a third prize of a 55-inch big screen 4K television.

A map of the Red Tag selfie stations, as well as a full list of the official rules, can be found online here.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.