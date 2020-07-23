Paratrooper from St. George dies in rollover while serving in Syria

Composite image. Background image by choochart choochaikupt/iStock/Getty Images Plus. Inset image of Bryan "Cooper" Mount courtesy of 82nd Airborne Division, St. George News

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper died from injuries sustained in a noncombat vehicle rollover accident in Syria on Tuesday.

Sgt. Bryan Mount, 25, of St. George, was a cavalry scout assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Abn. Div. when his Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle rolled over. According to a press release from the 82nd Airborne Division, the incident is under investigation.

“Sergeant Bryan ‘Cooper’ Mount was a true American hero Paratrooper who served honorably and gave his life defending his fellow citizens and our Nation,” Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the 82nd Airborne Division commanding general, said in the press release.

“Cooper was a three time volunteer on his second combat deployment and his loss will be deeply felt across our entire formation. He was a husband, son, brother and leader who was adored by everyone who knew him. Our sole focus now is providing unyielding support to Cooper’s family. Our hearts are with his wife, his parents, his extended family and fellow Paratroopers as they grieve through this incredibly tough time.”

Lt. Col. Val Moro, commander of 1-73 CAV, echoed the sentiments, calling Mount an incredible paratrooper and adding that “those who served with him will mourn his loss.”

“He had the unique ability to make everyone laugh no matter who they were or how you were feeling,” Moro said. “His Paratroopers looked up to him. His care-free, easygoing personality made him approachable and well-loved. If you had a problem, you could count on Bryan to help. His passing is a tragedy and our prayers are with his family, friends, and those who served alongside him.”

Mount was a combat veteran and deployed with 2nd Brigade Combat Team in 2017 during Iraq’s liberation of Mosul from the Islamic State.

“It was his second time serving in combat and we relied on his experience,” said Capt. Reid Jacobson, commander Bravo Troop, 1-73 Cav.

Mount entered the Army in January 2016 and arrived at Fort Bragg in June 2016. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge and the Army Parachutist Badge.

He is survived by his wife and parents.

