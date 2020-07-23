Flash flood warning issued in Washington, Kane counties

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Southern Utah.

The warning is in effect from 1:30-4 p.m. Thursday and covers the southeastern area of Washington County and west-central Kane County.

Life-threatening flash flooding in creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses is expected due to thunderstorms in the area.

Areas that are expected to see flash flooding are Zion National Park, Hurricane, La Verkin, Apple Valley, Toquerville, Virgin, Springdale, Rockville, Pintura and Kolob Canyon, including the Subway, La Verkin Creek, Hop Valley, Wildcat Canyon, Kolob Creek, Keyhole Canyon, Echo Canyon and other slot canyons in Zion National Park.

Precautionary/preparedness actions

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry ashes, streams and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall, according to the NWS.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers or creeks, which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

