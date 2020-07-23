Driver arrested for DUI following rollover on I-15

A vehicle rolled off the off ramp of Interstate 15 Exit 59, Cedar City, July 23 2020 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a vehicle rollover Monday morning that resulted in an arrest for driving under the influence.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on the northbound Exit 59 off-ramp on Interstate 15.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Randy Riches told Cedar City News the driver of the vehicle was reportedly going 50 miles per hour at the time of the incident.

“The female was driving northbound on I-15 and took the 59 exit, and as she took that exit, she lost control and rolled the vehicle off to the left side of the road,” Riches said.

Riches said the vehicle rolled from the left side of the off-ramp toward the freeway one full rotation, but the driver did not complain of any injuries and did not receive medical treatment.

“It was a single-vehicle crash, there was no injury,” Riches said. “She wasn’t transported or anything, but she was arrested for driving under the influence.”

Riches said the trooper who responded to the scene observed signs of potential impairment in the driver.

“The trooper noticed signs of impairment and ran a test and determined she was under the influence of alcohol and arrested her for that,” Riches said.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

