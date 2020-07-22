July 30, 1932 — July 17, 2020

Margaret Ann Robinson, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020, in Payson, Utah due to complications arising from a stroke. She was born July 30, 1932, in Los Angeles, California, to Dominic and Francis (Franco) Cappazola,

Margaret was actively engaged in local politics and community affairs in Southern California, and later in her adopted home, St. George, Utah where she lived for more than 20 years. She served in the local Chamber of Commerce, volunteered time at the St. George Temple and held offices in both the Dixie Republican Forum and the Utah Republican Assembly. She also proudly served as a delegate member of the Washington County Republican Party.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband Richard Robinson and by her sister-in-law Ruth Robinson.

She is survived by her sister Elizabeth and brother Charles, and by two step-sons, Spencer and Dana Robinson and by sons Karl, Mark and Earl Fetterhoff and by daughter Nancy Fetterhoff. Margaret had immense pride and enjoyed keeping in touch with all her children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. And they, in turn, loved and cherished her in full measure.

Margaret will be laid to rest beside her husband Richard at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at noon. A viewing will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary prior to the graveside service from 10-11:30 a.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com

