BLM seeks public input on Pine Valley Water Supply Project proposal

CEDAR CITY — The Bureau of Land Management is looking for public input to help create an environmental impact statement for the Pine Valley Water Supply Project, proposed by the Central Iron County Water Conservancy District.

According to a press release, the Central Iron County Water Conservancy District proposed this project to help alleviate the current 7,000-acre-foot water supply deficit in Iron County. The Conservancy District has applied for a right-of-way grant in both Beaver and Iron counties in order to develop water resources in Beaver County and transport them to Iron County.

The BLM’s Eplanning website offers further details about the project, which involves burying a water pipeline on both federal and nonfederal property. The Conservancy District has acquired water rights in Pine Valley and is looking to develop groundwater production wells and transport the water to Iron County with a pipeline.

The impact statement is currently in the beginning – or “scoping” – phase, which allows residents to provide input on the project and the potential impact it may have on the environment and resources in the area.

The BLM will host an online public scoping meeting Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. to provide additional information and gather comments. Community members can register for the online meeting through the Eplanning website.

BLM Public Affairs Specialist Christian Venhuizen told Cedar City News that residents often have valuable information regarding the impact of a project.

“We’re in scoping right now, and they’re welcome to provide us with whatever information they can to help guide our analysis,” Venhuizen said.

He said public input that offers new, detailed information related to how the agency can accomplished what is being proposed and analyze potential environmental impacts are the most hopeful to creating the environmental impact statement.

Comments will be accepted through Aug. 14 and can be submitted via email at pvwsproject@gmail.com or mailed to Bureau of Land Management, PVWS, 176 DL Sargent Drive, Cedar City, Utah 84721.

Before submitting comments, community members should remember that comments, including personal information, can be made available to the public at any time. Commenters can request that personal information be withheld from public review, but the BLM cannot guarantee its ability to do so.

