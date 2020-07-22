‘A step toward justice being served’: Man accused of sexually abusing 3 girls sentenced

Composite image, background photo of 5th District Court in Cedar City, inset photo booking image of Jared Beasley taken in Cedar City, March 3, 2020 | Background photo by Kelsey Cooke. Booking photo courtesy of Iron County Sheriff's Department, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Jared Duain Beasley was sentenced Tuesday morning in 5th District Court for felony charges related to the sexual abuse of three young girls.

Beasley was arrested March 3 after law enforcement officers received information that his interactions with three young girls were inappropriate. He was charged with several counts of sodomy of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual abuse of a child and sexual abuse of a minor.

During the sentencing hearing Tuesday, Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson said the case was egregious, involving three victims whose abuse took place over several years.

“The victims, as noted in the victim impact statements, are traumatized and emotionally scarred,” Dotson said. “They continue to have nightmares and PTSD to this day. Given the nature (of the case) and length of time, as well as the multiple victims, the state feels the maximum penalty of 15 years to life in the Utah State Prison is warranted.”

Public Defender Troy Sundquist told the court Beasley was cooperative during the judicial proceedings.

“He’s always, with me, been upfront and candid about his remorse,” Sundquist said. “He’s never minimized anything, he’s never tried to rationalize anything and he’s never shown anything but sorrow for the victims.”

Beasley also apologized for his actions during the hearing.

“I’m sorry for my actions, and I feel really bad that the victims have to go through what they have to,” Beasley said.

Cedar City 5th District Judge Keith Barnes said he applauded the victims’ courage in being “willing to come and talk to their parents” about what Beasley did to them and providing the court with the impact statements.

This was similar to a statement Cedar City Police Chief Darin Adams made to Cedar City News in March regarding Beasley’s arrest, when he encouraged parents to have “courageous conversations” with their children.

“Sometimes they’re awkward and uncomfortable,” Adams said. “But its important they start at an early age to talk about boundaries and inappropriate touching, and the permission — if you will — for these children to say no when they’re uncomfortable and to report it to parents. That is becoming more and more critical.”

On Tuesday, Barnes added that he hopes for the victims’ well-being.

“I sincerely hope that the young people are able to get through this,” Barnes said, “whether it’s through counseling or love – whatever it is – that they’re able to push through this.”

Barnes sentenced Beasley to 15 years to life in the Utah State Prison for first degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for two second-degree felonies: sexual exploitation of a minor and forcible sexual abuse. All three sentences are to be served concurrently.

Dotson told Cedar City News that Beasley groomed his victims, and his abuse showed no signs of stopping until he was arrested.

“(Beasley) serving 15 years to life in the Utah State Prison makes our community safer, will help the victims heal and is a step toward justice being served,” Dotson said. “I am thankful for the courage and resilience of the young victims in this case.”

