TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort

TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide

Written by Hollie Reina
July 22, 2020

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | July 24-26

Art               

Education/enlightenment

  • Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Drive-Thru Job Fair | Admission: Free | Location: Express Employment Professionals, 392 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 9 a.m. | Hands-On Band Repair Masterclass | Admission: Various | Location: Repair Masterclass.
  • Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon | Munay Ki Nine Rites | Admission: Suggested donation of $10-20 | Location: Healthology Experts, 1224 S. River Road, Suite B-100, St. George.

Entertainment                  

Family            

  • Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Cedar City Pioneer Day | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Parking lot at 88 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 5-10 p.m. | Hometown Pioneer Day Celebration | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
  • Friday, 10 p.m. | Fireworks Display | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.

Foods/vendors/charity     

  • Friday, 3-6 p.m. | Pie and Beer Day | Admission: $2 pie slices; beer varies | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 1-9 p.m. | Second Annual Unity and Community Beer Fest | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.

Music            

  • Friday, 5 p.m. | Open Mic | Admission: Free; food and beverage varies | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Jon Jon Jon | Admission: Free; food and beverage varies | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
  • Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Riverhouse Band | Admission: Free; food and beverage varies | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

Nightlife/social   

  • Friday, 8 p.m. PDT | Kid and Nic Show | Admission: Free; must be 21 or older | Location: CasaBlanca Resort Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. | DJ EZ | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active/sporting     

