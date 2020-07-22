TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | July 24-26
Art
- Friday, midnight | Art for Good | Admission: Various | Location: Rocky Vista University – Southern Utah Campus, 255 E. Center St., Ivins.
- Friday, 10 a.m. | COVID PopUp Art Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: DSU, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Cosmic Realms | Admission: Free | Location: Art Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Sunday, 11 am. to 2 p.m. | Dream Bigger Sundays | Admission: $45 | Location: Art Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. | Arrowhead Gallery ETC presents July Featured Artist of the Month | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Drive-Thru Job Fair | Admission: Free | Location: Express Employment Professionals, 392 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Hands-On Band Repair Masterclass | Admission: Various | Location: Repair Masterclass.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon | Munay Ki Nine Rites | Admission: Suggested donation of $10-20 | Location: Healthology Experts, 1224 S. River Road, Suite B-100, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Sand Hollow Resort Sunset Concerts in the Rock Bowl featuring Vinyl Fusion | Admission: $25 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Rope Race Ride Jr. American and Patriot Qualifier | Admission: TBD | Location: Holmes Arena, Enterprise.
- Friday and Saturday, 5-10 p.m. | Kanab Music Festival | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Kanab City Park, 400 N. 100 East, Kanab.
Family
- Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Cedar City Pioneer Day | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Parking lot at 88 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday, 5-10 p.m. | Hometown Pioneer Day Celebration | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Fireworks Display | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 3-6 p.m. | Pie and Beer Day | Admission: $2 pie slices; beer varies | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 1-9 p.m. | Second Annual Unity and Community Beer Fest | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 5 p.m. | Open Mic | Admission: Free; food and beverage varies | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Jon Jon Jon | Admission: Free; food and beverage varies | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Riverhouse Band | Admission: Free; food and beverage varies | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 8 p.m. PDT | Kid and Nic Show | Admission: Free; must be 21 or older | Location: CasaBlanca Resort Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | DJ EZ | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. | Hike to Save Red Cliffs! | Admission: Free | Location: Save Pioneer Park.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl at Sand Hollow Resort | Admission: $15 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Big Tom’s 3 V. 3 Tournament | Admission: TBD | Location: 211 E. 700 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | AcroYoga Fundamentals | Admission: $18 | Location: Sun Rock Yoga, 446 S. Mall Drive, St. George.
