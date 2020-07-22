Authorities identify driver who died following rollover on SR-7 and whose death will save other lives

Jayden JohnIvan Snyder, who was involved in a rollover on Southern Parkway July 16 and later died from his injuries, photo location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Daynene Snyder, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was critically injured and later died following a crash Thursday on the Southern Parkway. While devastated by the loss, the man’s mother said his choice of being an organ donor will mean others will be given the chance to live.

Jayden JohnIvan Snyder, of Mona, was involved in a rollover on state Route 7, where he lost control of the truck he was driving as he headed east toward Hurricane. The vehicle went into a roll, continuing across the median, and then landed in the westbound lane. Snyder was ejected during the rollover when the truck struck a culvert, severely injuring him.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition after suffering extensive head injuries and was pronounced dead the following afternoon. He is survived by both of his parents, two siblings and a large extended family who reside in the Mona and Monroe area.

The man’s mother, Daynene Snyder, told St. George News that her son recently purchased a home in St. George but was killed before he was able to move into the residence.

She also said that it is important to the family that people know her son was an organ donor, which the family strongly supports, adding that her son “saved four lives.” Snyder said her son donated his heart, liver and both kidneys to four recipients who “will have their lives changed forever.”

“His heart will go on beating in this world,” she said.

Snyder commended the efforts of Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Jeff Adams, who was at the scene on Southern Parkway that evening and has been in communication with the family since.

“Trooper Adams deserves recognition for not only being a good cop,” she said, “but also a wonderful human.”

She said the Utah Highway Patrol in St. George “has gone far beyond their call of duty,” during the events that followed Thursday’s crash.

Snyder said the rollover was the result of faulty equipment and that her son was running an errand for his job in Hurricane at the time of the crash.

UHP Lt. Nick Street told St. George News the investigation that initiated immediately after the rollover involved an accident reconstruction due to the severity of the crash and is still ongoing. These types of investigations can sometimes take months, Street said.

Funeral services will be held Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center located at 140 S. Main St. in Monroe. For more information click here.

