‘Assisted-living’ means something new for residents of The Haven at Sky Mountain

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Nestled among spectacular views of Pine Valley Mountain and Zion National Park, one of the newest assisted-living communities in Southern Utah promises luxury but with an outpouring of love and caring that makes it feel just like home.

The minute residents walk through the doors of Best of Southern Utah winner The Haven at Sky Mountain in Hurricane, they realize it’s not your ordinary assisted-living center. From the friendly, welcoming staff to the beautiful and spacious facilities, it has the ambiance of an exclusive five-star resort.

“There was definitely a need in the area for a community like this,” said Andy Palmer, executive director for The Haven. He told St. George News that Hurricane previously didn’t have a state-of-the-art, large assisted-living community, and at The Haven, have included all of the amenities expected from a resort-style experience.

“We’re locally owned. We don’t have to jump through all the hoops of dealing with a large corporation,” he said. “Our owners are local, they’re involved. They know the staff, they know the residents. It makes it for a much more personal environment. The Haven is your home.”

The Haven offers a large salon, gym, billiards, a craft and activity room and a movie theater, among many other great services.

“Almost every hour of the day we have some type of activity going on.”

They even have an enormous fishing pond stocked with over 150 fish, which Palmer said provides a good “nostalgic” experience for the residents, since a lot of them grew up in the outdoors fishing. And while assisted-living communities can often be a little boring for younger generations, having the fishing pond offers something fun that families can do together.

“It’s really cool to get families involved and for their children and great-grandchildren come by.”

Completing the picture is the staff, and Palmer said they strive to hire great people with great attitudes.

“For the staff and the owners, it really is like a second home, and we treat everybody just like they are our own grandparents and they’re family.”

One of the most important elements they focus on at The Haven is the residents’ dining experience. After all, Palmer said, it is where they spend the majority of their time during the day, and from The Haven’s huge bay windows that overlook Pine Valley to their exquisitely prepared meals, the dining experience is top notch.

“It’s one of the most important things for the residents,” he said. “We put a great emphasis on making sure we order and have high-quality food, and it’s prepared very well. We have a great chef who takes pride in serving top-quality meals for residents.”

When it comes to the residents who need a little more intensive care, Palmer said they have a fantastic staff in their Memory Care department, and they have recently implemented a Montessori program that’s directed toward individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. It includes people-centered activities that highlight all the five senses, and they are seeing enormous success.

“When people move in, we have a very detailed assessment that we do for each individual, and we’re able to tailor specific activities for that person – things that they enjoy doing and that takes some involvement with the family. Keeping them engaged on a daily basis and active, that’s really important.”

It’s a difficult decision to entrust the care of a loved one to someone else, but Palmer said people can rest assured that The Haven is a safe place that will “provide the care that your loved ones deserve.”

“We strive to have good communication with families, especially at this time where families aren’t able to come and be as involved as they were before.”

He encourages anyone that’s interested to come out, visit and experience the difference.

“We can tell everybody how wonderful we are, but people have to come out and see it for themselves, experience the feel. We are different. We are the best in Southern Utah.”

The Haven at Sky Mountain is located at 2192 W. 100 North, in Hurricane. Schedule a luncheon and tour today by calling 435-674-7883.

