September 27, 1931 — July 15, 2020

Roy Wennerholm Jr. was born on Sept. 27, 1931, to Roy Wennerholm Sr. and Lauretta Rosella Tolson (Rosie) in Oxnard, California. Roy was the second child and younger brother of Dorothy Wennerholm Klein (Larry).

Roy grew up in Oxnard and graduated from Oxnard High School where he lettered in basketball, football and track. After graduation, Roy enlisted in the Air Force where he served for four years during the Korean War. Shortly after basic training, Roy married his sweetheart, Beverly Ann Smith of Ventura, California. They ultimately became the parents of five children: Craig, David, John, Julie and Paul, grandparents of 23 and great-grandparents of 42.

After the Air Force, Roy graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and began his career as an engineer with Autonetics in Downey, California. Roy’s career continued with Hamilton Standard, Litton Industries, Wheelabrator Frye Corporation, Joy Manufacturing, Ecolaire Incorporated and Joy Technologies, where he retired as chairman and CEO.

In 1961, due to the influence of good friends, Roy was introduced to and joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortly thereafter, Beverly joined him in the church. Roy’s commitment to the church was evident to all who knew him. Throughout his life, he served as a Bishop, Stake President, Mission President of the Philippines San Pablo Mission, Director of the St. George Visitor’s Center and Sealer in the St. George Temple.

Roy loved his friends, his family, his country, golden retrievers, the gospel of Jesus Christ and his eternal companion Beverly, who he credits as the wind beneath his wings.

He passed away on the morning of July 15, 2020, surrounded by his family, including his wife Beverly Wennerholm and his five children. He lived an exemplary life of love, faith, dedication to family and service to God. He will be missed by all who love him and we look forward to the day that we will see him again.

There will not be an official funeral due to COVID-19, but we will have a small family gathering and a graveside ceremony on Friday, July 24 at 8 a.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George, Utah. Friends are invited to the graveside service.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.