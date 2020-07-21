Fundraising event organized by local business to help toddler with eye cancer

A picture of Cameron Moody | Photo courtesy of Realty one Group Goldmark, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — On July 24, Pioneer Day, Realty ONE Group Goldmark will be hosting an event to help a young boy who is battling cancer.

Cameron Moody, who is almost 2-years-old, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma in his right eye, and as a result, his eye had to be removed.

Cameron’s tumor was removed just two days after it was discovered. Doctors then decided that chemotherapy would be the best treatment to make sure the cancer would not return. After genetic testing on the tumor, doctors concluded that it was not genetic, and Cameron is not at risk for other cancers later in life. Cameron recently received a prosthetic eye.

“What better way to celebrate Utah’s Pioneer Day, a day of recognition of strength, courage, endurance and hope, than to support one of our own,” a flyer promoting the event said. “Cameron is a huge reminder and example of why we celebrate such an important holiday. The strength and courage this young family are showing is exemplary. A true example of what Pioneer Day truly represents.”

The event will be held at 20 N. Main St. and will include food trucks, a dunk tank, vendor booths and a scavenger hunt that will take participants to local businesses in the area. All of the proceeds raised through the event will go to the Moody family to help with their medical costs.

Jaylin Stuart of Realty ONE Group Goldmark spoke about how quickly they were able to put the event together with the help of Jess Patterson. She also talked about how the community has supported the Moody family and their fundraiser.

“Jessica and I have been working on it so hard, but without everybody stepping up and being so willing to support Cameron, we wouldn’t have been able to do it,” Stuart said. “People from all different areas and different industries, they’re not hesitating at all when they understand what it’s for.”

