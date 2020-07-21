How does your garden grow? Tips for July yard and garden upkeep

Stock image, St. George News

FEATURE — It can be a challenge to keep gardens growing well as summer heats up, so Utah State University Extension’s Gardener’s Almanac provides a checklist of tasks to help your garden, grass and plants grow well in July. Check the following list, follow links where applicable for more information and enjoy your yard and garden for the rest of the summer.

July checklist

Start enjoying the tomato harvest.

Harvest summer squash and zucchini when they are still small and tender.

Deep water established trees and shrubs about once per month during the heat of summer.

Deadhead (cut off) spent blossoms of perennial and annual flowers.

Divide crowded iris or daylilies once they have finished blooming.

Visit alpine areas for wildflower displays.

Remove water sprouts (vertical shoots in the canopy) of fruit trees to discourage regrowth and to reduce shading.

Renovate perennial strawberry beds by tearing out old crowns (mother plants) and applying fertilizer to stimulate new runners.

Turfgrass only needs 1 ½ to 2 inches of irrigation per week. Click here to learn about irrigation needs in your area.

Pests and problems

To see a video on the July Gardener’s Almanac tips, click here.

Written by JAYDEE GUNNELL, Utah State University Extension horticulturist.

