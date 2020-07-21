July 5, 1952 — July 19, 2020

Ken Campbell, age 68, returned to our Heavenly Father on July 19, 2020. Ken was born July 5, 1952, in Hurricane, Utah to Keith and Hilma Wright Campbell. Ken graduated from Dixie High School.

On July 25, 1975, Ken married the love of his life for time and all eternity, Estella Kathleen Savage, in the Provo, Utah Temple. Together they raised their three children in Santa Clara, Utah.

Ken spent his career serving the citizens of Washington County. He started his career as the Chief of Security at the St. George Temple and served four years as the Washington County Sheriff. He worked the remainder of his Law Enforcement Career with Santa Clara Public Safety and was also a volunteer firefighter for Santa Clara.

Ken was an active member of the LDS community serving as the Elders Quorum President, Sunday School Teacher, Ward Executive Secretary and other various callings.

Ken loved spending time with his family in the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed reading and watching western movies, playing trivia games, playing with his grandkids and making people smile. Ken enjoyed showing his love for others through meals he would make and phone calls to see how they were doing. He was loved by all who met him and deeply cared about the citizens in the communities he served.

Ken is survived by his wife Kathleen and his three children and six grandchildren. Alisha and Shane (William) Barrett Las Vegas, Nevada. Erik and Amanda (Hunter, Holley, Hoyt) Campbell Ivins, Utah. Brian and Kailen (Macoy, Bodhi) Campbell Phoenix, Arizona. His brother Jim (Joann) Coleman in St. George, Utah and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Keith Campbell, mother, Hilma Campbell, brother, Joe Campbell, sister, Arlene Ward, father-in-law, Don Henry Savage and mother-in-law, Lillie Anderson Savage.

The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and the entire medical staff from the Provo Care and Rehabilitation Center and the St. George Rehabilitation Center that took great care of him during his last few years here on Earth. An extra special thank you to the nurses and CNA’s at St. George Rehabilitation, your kindness is greatly appreciated.

Viewings will be held on Thursday, July 23 from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, July 24 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. followed by a private family service at 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah (please remember your face mask). Interment will be at Santa Clara City Cemetery on July 24, at 11 a.m.

To watch a webcast of the service (live or up to 90 days after the service), go to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 33536 and password KMC2020.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com