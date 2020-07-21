Sand Hollow Resort set to celebrate Pioneer Day with live music, huge fireworks show

Guests enjoy an outdoor concert at Sand Hollow Resort's Rock Bowl venue, Hurricane, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Carrie Bunker, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Sand Hollow Resort invites guests to celebrate Utah’s pioneer history Friday under the stars as part of their “Sunset Concerts in the Rock Bowl” series.

The event, held in the resort’s Rock Bowl outdoor amphitheater, is set to include live music, food and a huge fireworks show.

Gates open on Friday’s spectacular at 8 p.m. after which the music group Vinyl Fusion will entertain guests with a mixture of popular hits from the ’60s all the way to today. Sand Hollow Resort event manager Carrie Bunker said that guests are sure to have an enjoyable evening with this band.

At 10 p.m. fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Utah’s heritage.

“It’s going to be a huge fireworks show,” Bunker said, adding that the company Fireworks America has been instrumental in creating what is set to be an amazing show.

Tickets are $25 per person and include a $10 voucher for a beverage and meal created by The Grill Restaurant at Sand Hollow. Tickets must be pre-purchased online before the show.

Guests can bring bring their own lawn chairs and kick back in the fresh air in a beautiful venue away from the hustle and bustle of the world, Bunker said. Chairs will also be available to rent.

“Let’s celebrate our state’s heritage together and bring positivity to the community and just relax for an evening and enjoy each other,” she said.

Friday’s Sunset Concerts in the Rock Bowl series is sponsored by Stephen Wade Automotive, the Leavitt Group, Tonks Insulation, Mad Moose Rentals, Fireworks America and Stapley Pharmacy.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will go to the Navajo Nation Covid-19 Relief Fund.

COVID-19 precautions

Ticket sales are limited to online pre-purchased tickets only. There will be no walk-in tickets sold.

Social distancing protocols will be put in place, and guests are encouraged to sit with the group they came with. Sanitizing stations will be available for guest usage.

Event details

What: Sand Hollow Resort Sunset Concerts in the Rock Bowl with Vinyl Fusion and fireworks.

When: Friday, July 24; gates open at 8 p.m.

Where: Sand Hollow Resort Red Rock Bowl, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Cost: $25; includes $10 food and drink voucher.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online.

