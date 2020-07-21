‘We are only as strong as our weakest member’: FourPoints Health offers affordable health care to entire community

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — During these unpredictable times, having quality health care is more important than ever, but that shouldn’t mean going broke to keep you and your family feeling healthy and in balance.

FourPoints Health believes that everyone has the right to receive quality health care at a price they can afford. The question in modern times is, “Can this really be done?”

Tyler Goddard, health director for FourPoints Health, told St. George News that lower cost quality care is possible and available in Southern Utah at their clinics every day, and their entire team is passionate about health and wellness.

“We believe that we are only as strong as our weakest member. So as we strengthen each individual member of our community, we strengthen the whole community,” Goddard said. “We are able to provide affordable health care by partnering with federal and local agencies to help reduce the cost of services to our patients.”

At FourPoints, they have an open door to the community, and everyone is welcome. They truly want patients to be healthy inside and out, and they offer a variety services for a person’s entire well-being, including medical, behavioral, vision and dental.

FourPoints Health is owned and operated by the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, and Goddard said that as with many tribes, Paiute ancestors taught their people about the importance of balance in life using the four parts of the medicine wheel.

“These four points include the body, mind, emotions and spirit,” he said. “FourPoints Health honors these teachings by treating the whole person to ensure total well-being.”

In addition to treating their patients’ immediate concerns, they also teach patients how to live healthier to avoid sickness altogether.

Goddard said that patients appreciate having behavioral health services integrated with their medical and dental services – “a one-stop-shop for all of your health care needs.”

“Our patients have shared that they appreciate our friendly staff and providers who take the time to really get to know the patient and meet their needs,” Goddard said. “Our staff takes pride in providing excellent customer service and ensuring that all of our patients’ questions are answered.”

FourPoints Health accepts all insurance companies and offers a sliding fee scale based on income. Patients can pay with cash for as low as $20 per visit. Additionally, as part of their dedication to the underserved in the community, if a patient has a chronic illness such as diabetes, high-blood pressure or cholesterol, they can help reduce monthly associated medication charges.

Rich Persons, clinical director for FourPoints Health, said that through their 340B discount pharmacy program – in partnership with Bulloch Drug in Cedar City and Richfield Community Pharmacy – they are able to save patients significantly on their medications.

As an example, Persons said, diabetic patients that might be currently paying up to $500 dollars a month for medication can reduce costs down to $50 to $100 monthly. Since FourPoints Health is a community health center, they are authorized to provide discount pharmacy prices to all patients.

Goddard said they feel honored to work for the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah and that they want to “honor the rich history of the ancestors who have gone before us.”

“Many of our staff are tribal members, working for and giving back to their tribe and community.”

FourPoints Health’s new St. George clinic is located at 1449 N. 1400 West, Suite 19. For more information, visit the FourPoints Health website or call 435-688-7572.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

FourPoints Health – St. George | Address: 1449 N. 1400 West, Suite 19, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-7572 | Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Website

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.