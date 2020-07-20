Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

July 20, 2020
Athletes compete in the USA Preps softball tournament at the Little Valley fields in St. George, Utah, July 18, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19.

Fire that started with blown tire on I-15 in Leeds now 3,000 acres

Motorists on northbound Interstate 15 near Leeds are stranded when fire spreads across the interstate pushed by high winds, Washington County, Utah, July 19, 2020 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

LEEDS — The Cottonwood Trail Fire has grown to more than 3,000 acres after it was started by a blown tire on Interstate 15 near mile marker 17 shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Northbound I-15 has reopened travel as of 7:15 p.m., while the southbound side remains closed, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Softball organizers claim athlete that tested positive for COVID-19 has retested negative

Athletes compete in the USA Preps softball tournament at the Little Valley fields in St. George, Utah, July 18, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George has commented after a participant at the USA Preps Summer Nationals softball tournament in St. George this weekend tested positive for COVID-19, prompting cancellation of part of the competition.

‘This is the fun side’: Ivins City approves developer’s plan for resort at Entrada

Rendering of the proposed Black Desert Resort at Entrada that was presented to the Ivins City Council in Ivins City, Utah, on July 16, 2020. | Photo courtesy Enlaw LLC, St. George News

IVINS CITY — The Ivins City Council gave its approval Thursday evening to permit a developer to begin work on a destination resort that would include a hotel with convention space, golf course, culinary school and a “family village” with a 1,200-foot lazy river.

Teen suspected of murder faces new firearms charges

Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The 18-year-old accused of shooting a St. George teen on July 8 faces additional charges in connection with a burglary reported the previous day where multiple guns were allegedly taken from a vehicle and garage by a group of juveniles – one of which ended up in the hands of the suspect, according to police.

Healthy plants, but no tomatoes? Here’s why and what you can do about it

All-America Selections winner Celano tomato is a semi-determinate hybrid tomato that produces sweet oblong fruits. | Photo courtesy of All-America Selections, St. George News

FEATURE — No fruit on your tomato plants is likely due to the weather. Tomatoes thrive in warm, sunny conditions, but temperature extremes can prevent otherwise healthy plants from setting fruit.

