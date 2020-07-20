Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Athletes compete in the USA Preps softball tournament at the Little Valley fields in St. George, Utah, July 18, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

LEEDS — The Cottonwood Trail Fire has grown to more than 3,000 acres after it was started by a blown tire on Interstate 15 near mile marker 17 shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Northbound I-15 has reopened travel as of 7:15 p.m., while the southbound side remains closed, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George has commented after a participant at the USA Preps Summer Nationals softball tournament in St. George this weekend tested positive for COVID-19, prompting cancellation of part of the competition.

IVINS CITY — The Ivins City Council gave its approval Thursday evening to permit a developer to begin work on a destination resort that would include a hotel with convention space, golf course, culinary school and a “family village” with a 1,200-foot lazy river.

ST. GEORGE — The 18-year-old accused of shooting a St. George teen on July 8 faces additional charges in connection with a burglary reported the previous day where multiple guns were allegedly taken from a vehicle and garage by a group of juveniles – one of which ended up in the hands of the suspect, according to police.

FEATURE — No fruit on your tomato plants is likely due to the weather. Tomatoes thrive in warm, sunny conditions, but temperature extremes can prevent otherwise healthy plants from setting fruit.

