February 29, 1924 — July 16, 2020

Josephine Rudolph Wunderlich passed away July 16, 2020. She was born a leap year baby on Feb. 29, 1924, in Opole, Minnesota to Leo and Mary Posch Rudolph. She married Christopher Lawrence Wunderlich Feb. 1, 1944, in Oakland, California.

Josephine was the second oldest of eight girls. Her oldest sister, Alma, passed away at the age of 6, which left Josephine the responsibility to help out on the farm and to help raise her six younger sisters: Esther, Lorraine, Violet, Margaret, Mary Jane and Janice. As an adventurous 17-year-old, she moved to California. During World War II, she worked seven days a week as “Riveter” manufacturing planes to help the war effort.

Chris and Josephine loved to travel, and both worked in real estate together building houses and owning rentals. Most of their lives they lived the “California Dream” and raised their children, Wayne and Carolyn, there in California.

For 65 years she visited Panguitch Lake and owned a cabin where she recharged in nature and waited for the fish to nibble at her line. This love of Panguitch Lake eventually led to her and Chris moving to St. George, where they lived for 15 years. They were married for 64 years before he passed away May 29, 2008.

Josephine lived life to the fullest, even up to the day she died.

Josephine is survived by her son, Wayne Christopher (Jacquie) Wunderlich; daughter, Carolyn Ann Wunderlich; grandson, Adam Christopher Wunderlich; granddaughter, April Christine Weeks; great-granddaughters: Lily Noelle, Nicky Montana and Haley Christine; and sisters Lorraine Smieja, Violet Bradley and Margaret Rudolph.

A Rosary will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Visitations will be held Sunday from 4:30-6 p.m. and Monday, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. both at Metcalf Mortuary. A eulogy will be given during the visitation on Monday.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the St. George Catholic Church located at 259 W. 200 North. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.