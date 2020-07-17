Wildfire south of Hurricane grows to 162 acres

ST. GEORGE — A brush fire that ignited south of Hurricane Friday afternoon is keeping firefighters near the Utah-Arizona border busy.

What fire managers are calling the Moon Fire was first reported at approximately 1 p.m. about 1 mile south of the Hurricane Cliffs area. By 6 p.m., the fire was approximately 162 acres in size, according to Bureau of Land Management Utah Color Country District spokesperson Christian Venhuizen.

Venhuizen said the fire was burning through short grass and forward progress had been stopped as of 6 p.m.; however, crews are still working to contain the blaze. Currently, no structures are threatened.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., helicopters and air tankers could be seen circling the fire to drop water and retardant. When asked about the aggressive attack, Venhuizen said the Color Country Interagency responds to fires on a case-by-case basis.

“We respond proportionately to events as they are identified, and we do our very best to ensure the safety of our firefighters as well as the communities that we are responding to and those around,” Venhuizen said.

The fire is believed to be human-caused, and anyone with information about how it started can call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 435-634-5730.

