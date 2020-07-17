Player in large St. George softball tournament tests positive for COVID-19, prompting partial cancellation

Stock image | Photo by ActionPics/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A participant at the USA Preps Summer Nationals softball tournament in St. George this weekend has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting cancellation of part of the competition. The tournament was advertised to bring 144 teams and more than 2,000 out-of-state players, coaches and parents to St. George, as well as 50 college coaches.

The positive test result was reported to St. George News by a city employee and parents involved in the tournament.

The tournament was scheduled to run through Sunday, but with the positive test results for one of the players, games for the 18U division were canceled. However, all games for the 14U and 16U divisions are still planned to be played this weekend.

The parent of a softball player involved in the tournament said that they were notified of the cancellation on Friday. They were also told that the player who tested positive for COVID-19 was waiting on the test results before traveling to the tournament.

“Now we’re stuck in Utah, we can’t get our money back for the hotels and a lot of out-of-state parents are really upset, I can tell you that,” the parent said.

Before the tournament, USA Preps listed guidelines intended to help facilitate social distancing.

The parent said their team was following the necessary guidelines, but they explained that the parents of every athlete involved, regardless of division, were near each other at the softball complex at one point in the day. Despite this, the tournament will still be played for the other divisions this weekend.

The family was supposed to be in St. George through Sunday, but now they are unable to get a refund for their hotel and they said USA Preps has already been paid by all of the teams for the tournament.

This is a developing story.

