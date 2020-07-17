‘He’s hopping from place to place’; Police look to public for help finding runaway teen

Written by Chris Reed
July 17, 2020
ST. GEORGE — Washington City Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen who’s been missing for more than a week. 

Dylan Hardy, 16, was reported missing on July 9. Police said Hardy is not considered to be in any danger and is considered to be a runaway. In fact, Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams said they were in contact with Hardy Friday, but he called from a restricted number and he did not reveal his whereabouts.

“He said he’s hopping from place to place,” Williams said of Hardy. “We feel that he’s still in the St. George area. He made some comment about a friend in Cedar City, so he could have gone up there as well.”

Hardy’s father has custody, but Williams said the teen has also been in contact with his mother. Police said both parents have been cooperative and the mother told investigators she does not know Hardy’s whereabouts. 

Hardy is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds with dark brown hair. 

Anyone with information to help find Hardy can call the Washington City Investigations Division at 435-986-1515 or through police dispatch at 435-634-5730.

