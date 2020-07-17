Ask a Local Expert: Considering financing a home? What should you know before getting started?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Many people in Southern Utah share the dream of owning their own home, but for some it can be difficult to know how to get the process started.

Austin Horton, vice president of Mortgage Ops for Homie Loans, says it is important to know that most real estate products will require some form of down payment and what sorts of products lenders offer along these lines.

“Here at Homie Loans, we offer products with as low as 3% down,” Horton said. “We offer a wide range, ranging from 5% on conventional, we have FHA for 3 1/2%, and then VA and USDA financing that offers 0% down programs if that’s something you’re interested in.”

Learn more about the importance of interest rates from the real estate experts at Homie in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

Small differences in interest rates can make a huge difference in an average monthly payment, and Homie Loans guarantees they’ll beat any competitor’s locked loan rate or they will pay clients $500 in cash.

“Our loan officers have years of experience and can help you determine the right product that fits your needs,” Horton said.

Understanding your budget and which homes are possible to get financing for is also very important, he said, because there is there is nothing worse than wasting time shopping with a real estate agent only to find out the home of your dreams is simply not feasible.

At Homie Loans, one of their loan officers will go over all of the client’s financial information first and then help establish a budget that will determine exactly what properties are in their price range.

Find information about Homie Loans on their website.

For more local expert opinions on topics from bankruptcy and family law to sleep and oral wellness, click here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews