Have some fun, find tremendous red-hot deals at Stephen Wade Auto Center’s 5th annual ‘Red Tag’ sale

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Whether you’ve been hoping to find a red-hot deal on a new vehicle or you could just use some cold hard cash to line your pockets, July is the perfect time of year to find out how “You’ve got it made” at Stephen Wade’s Auto Center’s 5th annual “Red Tag” sales event.

Continuing until the end of the month, all of Stephen Wade Auto Center’s dealerships are slashing their prices on new and used vehicles in their inventory — which can be found anytime online.

Marketing director Jamie Bahlmann told St. George News they are offering tremendous deals that can only be found during the summer.

“We mark everything down,” Bahlmann said. “It’s the best time of the year.”

To celebrate five years of amazing savings, this year participants have a chance to win a number of prizes, including their share of the “$5K in 5 days.”

Bahlmann said it is easy to qualify. Participants only need to “like” and follow any participating Stephen Wade dealership on social media and take either a picture of a Stephen Wade red tag or a “selfie” at any of the red tag locations around town. The selfie must then be publicly posted on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #WadeRedTag. Selfie stations are located at Red Cliffs Mall, the Washington City Community Center and all of Stephen Wade’s St. George dealerships.

A few lucky radio listeners can also qualify by listening for opportunities daily on their favorite Canyon Media radio stations, like 99.9 KONY Country, Sunny 101.5, and Planet 105.1. No purchase is ever necessary; however, qualifiers will be notified each week and must be present at the dealership for the drawing to win a prize.

During Saturday’s event with KONY Country morning show host Amy Chesley, Santiago Astrada won a $700 gift certificate toward a recreational vehicle rental at Neilson RV, and Ron Johnson won the $1,000 cash grand prize.

At the July 18 drawing, attendees will have a chance at an ATV rental from Two Palms Rentals. A camping package from Hurst Ace Hardware will be awarded July 25. The prize for the Aug. 1 drawing has yet to be announced.

A map of the Red Tag selfie stations, as well as a full list of the official rules, can be found online here.

