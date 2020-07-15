TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | July 17 – July 19
Art
- Friday, midnight | Art for Good | Admission: Various | Location: Rocky Vista University – Southern Utah Campus, 255 E. Center St., Ivins.
- Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. | Arrowhead Gallery ETC presents July Featured Artist of the Month | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. | COVID PopUp Art Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: DSU, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Cosmic Realms | Admission: Free | Location: Art Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Stitches | Admission: $40 | Location: Washington City Community Center.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Chalk Paint® Basics and Introduction to the Annie Sloan Method | Admission: Various | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Hands-On Band Repair Masterclass | Admission: Various | Location: Repair Masterclass.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | On Target – Utah Concealed Firearms Permit Class | Admission: $65| Location: Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Live Music by Charlie Kessner | Admission: No cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Family
- Friday, 8:30 a.m. | ReACT Summer Camp | Admission: $200 | Location: M3Kinections, Boulder, Colorado.
- Friday, 9 a.m. | School Supply Drive July 1st through August 16th | Admission: Free | Location: Coral Canyon HOA, 3150 E. Grasslands Parkway, Washington.
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Elwood Staffing Cedar City Drive-Through Job Fair | Admission: Free | Location: 535 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Cedar City Regional Airport Grand Reopening | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Regional Airport, 2560 Aviation Way, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Free Comic Book SUMMER | Admission: Free | Location: The Bead Forest, 41 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Tom Bennett at a Peekaboo | Admission: No cover | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Ten Toes Up – Sunset Concerts in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $25 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 8 p.m. PDT | Laura Ash & Inferno | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | DJ EZ Live at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: Various | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Live @ IG Winery | Admission: Various | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Tom Proctor and the A Listers Concert | Admission: Various | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Grand Circle New Music | Admission: Free | Location: Online.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Trainwreck Live at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: Various | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Lego Master Builder | Admission: $50 | Location: Washington City Community Center.
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Aerial Silk Camp | Admission: Various | Location: Origins Family Fitness.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. | Sand Hollow Resort Monster Tournament | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Live Music – Socratic Trio | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Wing Nutz St. George, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 6:45 p.m. | New Moon Sound Healing Yoga Workshop | Admission: Various | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. | Hike to Save Red Cliffs! | Admission: Free | Location: Save Pioneer Park.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl at Sand Hollow Resort | Admission: $15 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. | Youth ATV Safety Course (Register, Lend machine, Sponsor child) | Admission: Various | Location: Kaneplex, Kanab.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | 3v3 live | Admission: Various | Location: Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1 p.m. | A Weekend of Yoga w/ Robert Hess | Admission: Various | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
