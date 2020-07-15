TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

July 15, 2020

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | July 17 – July 19

Art               

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment                  

Family            

Foods/vendors/charity     

  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Music            

Nightlife/social   

  • Friday, 9 a.m. | Lego Master Builder | Admission: $50 | Location: Washington City Community Center.
  • Friday, 10 a.m. | Aerial Silk Camp | Admission: Various | Location: Origins Family Fitness.
  • Saturday, 7:30 a.m. | Sand Hollow Resort Monster Tournament | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | Live Music – Socratic Trio | Admission: Free; food and beverage purchases vary | Location: Wing Nutz St. George, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

Outdoor/active/sporting     

